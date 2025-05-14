Vinicius Junior’s Wage Demands Hindering Contract Extension With Real Madrid

Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior is proactively working to enhance the terms of his contract extension with Spanish giants, Real Madrid.

Vinicius is reportedly leveraging discussions around a potential offer from Saudi Arabia as part of his strategy. Though sources suggest no formal offer exists.

The Brazilian forward is considered one of the standout talents among Real Madrid’s squad and was previously on the verge of signing an agreement to extend his tenure at the Bernabeu.

Currently, Vinicius is tied to the club until 2027 and is among the highest earners on the team, yet the specifics of a new deal are still being finalized.

These negotiations occur within the context of a challenging season for Real Madrid, who, after their recent El Clásico defeat, face the possibility of finishing the campaign without any silverware, with Barcelona likely to claim the title.

Earlier reports suggested that Vinicius received an enticing five-year contract worth £830 million to play in Saudi Arabia, which would also involve becoming an ambassador for the 2034 World Cup.

However, Marca has reported that the player does not currently have a concrete offer from Saudi Arabia to bolster his negotiating position with Real Madrid, and the finalization of his contract extension is still pending.

According to the Spanish outlet, there is a discrepancy between the salary increase Vinicius is seeking—raising his annual earnings from below €17 million to approximately €30 million—and what Real Madrid anticipates.

His current contract, signed in 2022, aligns him with other top earners like Kylian Mbappe, who joined the club last summer. Comparatively, Jude Bellingham has been offered more favourable terms after his impressive debut season in the 2023-2024 season.

To advance the negotiations, Vinicius’ representatives at Roc Nation Brazil have reportedly emphasized their discussions with Saudi Pro League clubs, which are seen as proactive. Nevertheless, no definitive rival offer is known to be in place.

Vinicius remains optimistic about extending his stay at the Bernabeu, despite experiencing a brief dip in form this season. However, there have been indications of concern among the club’s leadership regarding his conduct.

If a Saudi offer does come to fruition, there appear to be advocates within the club who might support his move to the Gulf state, just a year after he was close to winning the Ballon d’Or.

Vinicius has expressed confidence that an agreement will be reached ahead of the upcoming appointment of head coach Xabi Alonso.

In February, he stated, “I have a contract until 2027, but I have always said that I want to play here for a long time, to be able to make history and to receive the affection of the fans along with the president, all the players, and the coaching staff.

“God willing, I hope that the negotiations can be resolved soon so I can stay here for much longer.”