Troops Kill Suspected Bandit In Taraba, Recover AK-47 Rifle

Members of the 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, operating within Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), have eliminated a suspected bandit and seized an AK-47 rifle in Taraba State.

Naija News understands that the suspected bandit was neutralised during a clearance operation in the Karim Lamido local government area, as reported by the Brigade’s Acting spokesperson, Captain Oni Olubodunde, on Wednesday, May 14.

This incident follows a recent strategic visit by the Commander of 6 Brigade, Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa, to the Bandawa community, where he emphasised the necessity for an increased military presence and proactive measures to ensure the security of the region.

Responding to the Commander’s directives, troops conducting a fighting patrol along the Bandawa-Karim Lamido road confronted armed criminals.

“In a swift and decisive exchange of fire, the soldiers neutralised one bandit and recovered an AK-47 rifle along with 39 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition,” Olubodunde said.

The operation, as stated, highlighted the Brigade’s commitment to eliminating criminal activities in Taraba State and achieving enduring peace.

In a related matter, a peace conference took place on May 12, 2025, aimed at resolving escalating tensions between the communities of Kashimbila in the Takum council of Taraba and Jato Aka in the Kwande local government area of Benue State.

The ongoing conflicts in these regions have led to assaults on drivers along the Kashimbila–Jato Aka route.

The leadership of the 6 Brigade encouraged residents to persist in providing timely and reliable information to aid the current military and peacekeeping initiatives across Taraba State.