Transfer: West Ham Want Raphael Onyedika, Tolu Arokodare Wanted At Dortmund

West Ham United are monitoring Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika as the summer transfer window draws near.

After another impressive season under coach Nicky Hayen, Raphael Onyedika is a valuable asset, especially following his commendable performances in the UEFA Champions League.

Onyedika, 24, who plays as a defensive midfielder, played a pivotal role in helping Blauw-Zwart secure the Belgian Cup last month and is contributing to Club Brugge’s pursuit of a second consecutive Belgian Pro League title.

Reports from Voetbalkrant suggest that West Ham’s interest is strong, but they may face stiff competition from AC Milan, who are also eyeing the talented Nigerian international.

Onyedika joined Club Brugge from Danish side Midtjylland in 2022 and has continued to enhance his reputation.

In another development, former Chelsea winger Florent Malouda has offered advice to Christopher Nkunku, suggesting he consider a move to Arsenal.

Malouda believes that the Gunners, along with Bayern Munich, would be an excellent fit for Nkunku.

While he acknowledges the potential benefits of a transfer, he also emphasizes that Nkunku should assess his current position at Chelsea and the importance of regular play, especially with the World Cup looming next year.

Malouda expressed, “Arsenal or Bayern Munich would be ideal destinations for him, though I’m uncertain if leaving Chelsea is the right decision.

“I love Nkunku as a player and would like to see him fight for his place and showcase his early promise. It seems he may be dealing with some mental hurdles, much like Jadon Sancho.

“Adjusting to a new environment isn’t easy, and while there’s competition at Bayern, the player needs to focus on personal growth. Clubs like Bayern Munich or Arsenal could help him progress while preparing for the upcoming World Cup.”

Currently, Nkunku has struggled to secure a spot in Enzo Maresca’s starting eleven, finding most of his playing time in cup matches. He aspires to play more regularly and is considering a potential move to achieve that goal.

Furthermore, Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund has expressed interest in KRC Genk striker Tolu Arokodare.

The Nigerian international is currently enjoying a remarkable season as the top scorer in the Belgian Pro League, with 22 goals and seven assists.

Arokodare has attracted attention from clubs in England and Turkey, having come close to a transfer to Trabzonspor last summer before deciding to stay with manager Thorsten Fink at Genk.

Transfermarkt reports that Borussia Dortmund has listed Arokodare as a target for the 2025-2026 season.

Genk are reportedly open to selling their standout striker for the right offer, even though Arokodare has a contract with the club until 2027.