Transfer: Thomas Partey Decides Between Arsenal And Barcelona

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has reportedly dismissed the prospect of departing the English Premier League club this summer.

This statement follows Partey’s indication to Arsenal that he is prepared to turn down lucrative offers in order to sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Naija News reports that Partey is currently in the final two months of his contract with the Premier League North London team.

The 31-year-old joined Arsenal from the Spanish LaLiga club Atletico Madrid in 2020. However, the Ghanaian international is set to become a free agent on July 1.

Partey, who has garnered interest from both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, will have the opportunity to transfer to another club without a fee this summer. Contract discussions have been in progress for several months, and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is eager for the midfielder to prolong his tenure with the club.

Nevertheless, as reported by the Evening Standard, Partey has made the decision to remain with Arsenal.

The report further stated that he aims to finalise a contract extension prior to Arsenal’s final Premier League match of the season against Southampton on May 25.

Meanwhile, Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior is proactively working to enhance the terms of his contract extension with Spanish giants, Real Madrid.

Vinicius is reportedly leveraging discussions around a potential offer from Saudi Arabia as part of his strategy. Though sources suggest no formal offer exists.

The Brazilian forward is considered one of the standout talents among Real Madrid’s squad and was previously on the verge of signing an agreement to extend his tenure at the Bernabeu.

Currently, Vinicius is tied to the club until 2027 and is among the highest earners on the team, yet the specifics of a new deal are still being finalised.

These negotiations occur within the context of a challenging season for Real Madrid, who, after their recent El Clásico defeat, face the possibility of finishing the campaign without any silverware, with Barcelona likely to claim the title.

Earlier reports suggested that Vinicius received an enticing five-year contract worth £830 million to play in Saudi Arabia, which would also involve becoming an ambassador for the 2034 World Cup.

However, Marca has reported that the player does not currently have a concrete offer from Saudi Arabia to bolster his negotiating position with Real Madrid, and the finalisation of his contract extension is still pending.

According to the Spanish outlet, there is a discrepancy between the salary increase Vinicius is seeking—raising his annual earnings from below €17 million to approximately €30 million—and what Real Madrid anticipates.

His current contract, signed in 2022, aligns him with other top earners like Kylian Mbappe, who joined the club last summer. Comparatively, Jude Bellingham has been offered more favourable terms after his impressive debut season in the 2023-2024 season.

To advance the negotiations, Vinicius’ representatives at Roc Nation Brazil have reportedly emphasised their discussions with Saudi Pro League clubs, which are seen as proactive. Nevertheless, no definitive rival offer is known to be in place.