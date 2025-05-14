Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 14th May, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 14th May, 2025

The presidency has explained that the Group Life Assurance Scheme recently approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) is not only for President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and other top government officials.

A statement on Tuesday by the Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, said the scheme would provide life insurance policy for each public servant/military personnel and that in the event of death, the next-of-kin would benefit, thereby helping the family cushion the effect of the loss.

He cautioned against the sensationalization and politicization of the scheme by some media reports.

Naija News recalls that the FEC on Monday, approved the implementation of a Group Life Assurance Scheme for government workers, paramilitary personnel, and other uniformed services.

Nigeria Police have clarified that their helicopter was not used to deliver food to bandits, as claimed in a viral video.

Naija News reports that Police spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the armed group in the viral video was not bandits but joint security forces that included local hunters.

In a statement on Tuesday, Adejobi urged Nigerians to disregard social media trends, claiming police used their helicopter to deliver food to bandits.

He disclosed that the joint security camped at Obajana axis of Kogi State, and the helicopter was to provide aerial support to the security personnel.

The House of Representatives has voted against a proposal aimed at modifying the 1999 constitution to establish a rotation system for the offices of the president and vice president among the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the proposal, introduced by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Okezie Kalu, was titled: ‘A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Cap. C23, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to Provide for the Principle of Rotation of the Offices of the President and the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria among the Six Geopolitical Zones of the Country, Namely: North Central, North East, North West, South East, South South, and South West and for Related Matters (HB. 2291).’

This bill was one of seven constitutional amendment proposals scheduled for a second reading on the House Order Paper for Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

Following the reading of the titles of these bills by the House Leader, the Deputy Speaker, who was presiding over the session, invited lawmakers to share their views on the proposals.

Following intense discussions regarding the bill, the Deputy Speaker called for a voice vote, resulting in most lawmakers expressing their opposition with ‘nays.’ The Deputy Speaker subsequently ruled in favour of the nays.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, has clarified that Acting National Secretary, Setonji Koshoedo, signed the party’s nomination form sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its governorship candidate in the Anambra State election.

Naija News reports that some social media users shared a document claiming that Senator Samuel Anyanwu signed the form.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ologunagba described the claims and reports in some media as false and unfounded.

He stated that the nomination form submitted to INEC for its candidate, Jude Ezenwafor, was signed by the party’s chairman, Umar Damagum and Koshoedo.

The party’s spokesman urged all members of the PDP, the media and the general public to disregard the said report as well as the fake letter being circulated on social media.

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja has set June 27, 2025, for the delivery of a final judgment in the case filed by suspended Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Naija News understands that Akpoti-Uduaghan is challenging her suspension from the Senate, which she claims was unjust and biased.

The suspended senator filed the lawsuit after the Senate, led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, suspended her over allegations of misconduct.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, however, believes that the suspension was influenced by bias and political motives. In her case, she included the National Assembly, the Senate, the Senate President, and Senator Neda Imasuem, who chairs the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct, as defendants.

Initially, the case was being handled by Justice Obiorah Egwuatu, but after he stepped down, it was reassigned to Justice Binta Nyako.

The latest hearing of the case was held on Monday, where the court was informed that both parties had submitted the necessary documents for the case, as previously directed by the court.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said the project Nigeria has yet to reach its intended destination.

President Obasanjo said it remained the responsibility of all stakeholders to remain steadfast and continue to work until the nation takes its place among nations.

The former President stated this at the public presentation of former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido‘s autobiography, “Being True to Myself”, held at the NAF Conference Centre in Abuja.

Obasanjo urged former Governor Lamido to dismiss any intention of retiring from active engagement in efforts that would help to birth a new nation.

He told him that Nigeria has not gotten where it should be, adding that it was the responsibility of all stakeholders to ensure the work is done.

Juventus sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, has denied reports that the Italian giants are close to signing Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen.

Victor Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, has a significant €75 million exit clause, making his potential departure a focal point of speculation among clubs seeking to bolster their attacking options.

The 26-year-old Nigerian forward has often been linked with a move to Juventus, especially given Giuntoli’s past involvement in Osimhen’s career.

While serving as the sporting director for Napoli, Giuntoli played a crucial role in facilitating the player’s transfer from French club Lille to Serie A.

Despite this prior connection, Giuntoli clarified his stance on the matter during an interview with Derin Football, stating, “I’m not interested in Osimhen. The rumours that you read in the Italian media are only meant to put pressure on us. Juventus does not want the player.”

After years of lifting trophies, commanding respect, and carving his name into the annals of football history, Carlo Ancelotti is set to step down as Real Madrid manager.

In his first press conference since reports of his exit from Real Madrid went viral, Carlo Ancelotti reflected on his tenure, his next adventure, and his enduring love for the club.

Ancelotti, who has led the club to an impressive haul of 11 trophies in four years during his current spell, confirmed that he will take over as Brazil’s national coach starting May 26, 2025.

But for now, his focus remains squarely on finishing strong with Madrid. “I want to end it well,” he emphasized.

Despite the lack of an official statement from Real Madrid regarding his departure, Ancelotti brushed aside any rumors of discord.

Looking ahead, Ancelotti gave a nod to potential successor Xabi Alonso, saying, “I don’t have any advice. He has all the tools to be a great coach.”

Rivers United coach Finidi George has stressed that he didn’t promise to win the 2024-2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title for the club.

Coach Finidi George and his boys are currently sitting in the second place in the NPFL table after amassing 61 points. They are in the hunt for a CAF Champions League ticket.

With Remo Stars confirmed as the league champions, separated by a substantial 10-point margin, Rivers United are fully aware of the competition from Abia Warriors, who trail them closely by just a single point in the race for the second continental spot.

Rivers United will have to wait until May 25, when they will play their last league game of the season, to confirm whether they will play in the CAF Champions League or Confederation Cup.

Although the recent 3-0 loss to Kwara United in Ilorin was a setback, Finidi remains optimistic and focused on the larger goal.

Nigerian afrobeats singer, Orezi, has applauded the competitive spirit and consistency of his colleague, David Adeleke, better known as Davido.

Naija News reports that Orezi, while featuring in a recent episode of the Hip TV programme, ‘Trending’, explained that his decline in the music industry was because he became less ambitious.

The ‘Ogede’ hitmaker said taking himself out of the competition in the music industry affected his career.

Speaking on the importance of consistency, Orezi said Davido still works hard like an up-and-coming artist despite his wealthy background.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.