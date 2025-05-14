Tinubu Is Not PDP’s Problem – Presidency

The Presidency has faulted allegations that President Bola Tinubu’s government has a hand in the internal crisis ravaging the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News reports that the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, said the PDP’s problem started before Tinubu became president.

In an interview with AIT on Wednesday, Bwala noted that it would be wrong for the President to be blamed for the PDP’s crisis.

“The thing is that I have observed, and this is generally in our normal life, anytime somebody fails at something, he looks for excuse. Some people are smart enough to acknowledge, yes, it’s my fault, I need to improve, I need to do this. But there are other people who are weak, weak in mind, weak in character. They will now look for the easiest escape.

“Now, any right-thinking member of the society that looks at PDP as a party, does he need any further explanation to say that they are fragmented, disjointed, and disorganized. Their problem didn’t start after President Tinubu became president. Long before he became president, that takes away every excuse, finger-pointing at the government. Before he became president, they were disoriented,” he said.

Speaking on open support of some PDP governors to the President, Bwala said governance should be about partnership. He stated that it would be wrong for governors not to partner with the federal government because of party differences.

“Now, in terms of opposition governors partnering with the federal government, it is even regrettable that the opposition will say such a thing, because it then means that they don’t even mean well for Nigeria. What is the essence of government? Partnership to deliver to the people. It is too late a time for them to force, to form a force that will unseat the president. Even from the point of politics,” he stated.

Tinubu’s Policy Communication Special Adviser said no coalition would work against his principal in 2027. He argued that all opposition politicians lack leadership quality that the President has.

He further noted that PDP’s Governors Forum and National Working Committee (NWC) opposition to the party joining any coalition showed no coalition would see the light of the day.

He continued, “When they say coalition, now it is even more complicated. Because in PDP, for example, the governor’s forum say we know they’re there. The National Working Committee say we know they’re there. So who is doing the coalition from there?

“All the Social Democratic Party is already crying out that some people want to come and invade them, just like you have invaders doing land grabbing. Some people want to come and do party grabbing there.

“The truth of the matter, if you don’t make your house attractive, don’t cry about your neighbor’s house when the neighbor begins to receive visitors. I’m telling you, they don’t have records to run on. They don’t have leadership. If you can’t control your party, you can’t control Nigeria.

“It’s the same thing as Peter Obi, who wrote a letter to senators in the Senate, and said, don’t do an act, they ignored him. Leadership is not moi-moi. A lot of people come out and say, I want to be governor, I want to be president. It takes a leader to lead. If you are leading and nobody is following, you are just taking a walk. Most of them in the opposition, they are working and nobody is following.”