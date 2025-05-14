Tinubu Approves Establishment Of Forest Guards To Combat Terrorism, Banditry

In a significant move to tighten national security, President Bola Tinubu has authorised the creation of a forest guard unit tasked with protecting Nigeria’s 1,129 forest reserves. Recruitment for the new outfit has officially commenced.

The development was confirmed on Wednesday through a statement issued by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare.

As part of the directive, the newly formed forest guards will undergo rigorous training and will be equipped with firearms. Their core mandate is to identify and eliminate terrorists and armed criminals who have turned Nigeria’s forests into operational hideouts.

The recruitment process is being jointly handled by both federal and state governments, signalling a coordinated response to escalating security challenges in remote areas.

Oversight of the new initiative will be shared between the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the Federal Ministry of Environment, with both bodies instructed to drive its full rollout.

Thousands of young Nigerians are expected to benefit from this employment initiative, serving as the backbone of the newly formed forest protection unit.

The statement reads: “President Tinubu has approved the establishment of forest guards and comencement of their employment to secure the 1,129 forests in the country. The President directed that the forest guards are to be well trained and armed to perform their duties, which is essentially to flush out terrorists and criminal gangs hiding inside the forests for criminal activities.

“This recruitment is a security collaborative effort between the federal and state governments. The office of the NSA and the Ministry of Environment have been directed to take charge and ensure full implementation. Thousands of young Nigerians are expected to be employed as personnel of the outfit.

“President Tinubu had warned terrorists that his administration would not surrender an inch of the country’s territory to terrorists, bandits, and other criminal gangs operating inside the forests. President Tinubu vowed that the country would take back its forests.”

This action follows earlier remarks by President Tinubu, in which he made it clear that no part of the country would be abandoned to criminal elements. He reaffirmed the government’s resolve to reclaim all forest territories and restore law and order across the nation.