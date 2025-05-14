‘This Is Not Just Policy On Paper’ – Lagos Govt Intensifies Effort Towards Monthly Rent Payment System

The Lagos State Government has said efforts are being made towards introducing monthly and quarterly rent payment options to reduce the financial pressure on residents, especially low-income earners.

Naija News reports that the state Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, made this known on Tuesday during the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing to mark Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second year in office.

Akinderu-Fatai stated that the planned policy aligns with the government’s drive to make housing more accessible and affordable.

He recalled the government’s earlier rent-to-own scheme, which allows beneficiaries to make a five per cent initial payment and spread the balance over 10 years.

According to the commissioner, many residents find annual rent payments difficult and the new system is expected to provide relief.

Akinderu-Fatai added that the government is currently consulting with landlords, developers, and other stakeholders to resolve potential challenges related to enforcement and payment systems before rolling out the initiative.

He said, “That initiative was well-received, and its success encouraged us to explore new ways to reduce the pressure of yearly rent payment.

“We believe that monthly or quarterly payment options will give people more breathing space and reduce the stress associated with sourcing lump sums.

“Of course, there are issues to resolve — things like landlord cooperation, payment tracking, and enforcement. But discussions are ongoing, and we are listening to all sides.

“This is not just policy on paper. We are making real progress. We know what this means for many families, and we are determined to make it happen.”