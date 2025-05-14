This Is Both Disgraceful And Inexcusable – HURIWA Slams Tinubu’s Ministers Over Planned London Trip

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has berated the federal government over the planned international press conference in London by top officials of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

Speaking via a press conference issued on Tuesday, the group described the endeavour as a wasteful and insensitive public relations stunt in the face of worsening economic hardship at home.

According to reports, Ministers Nyesom Wike (FCT), Dave Umahi (Works), Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (Interior) and others are scheduled to travel to the UK to showcase President Bola Tinubu’s “legacy projects” at an international media briefing coordinated by Bode Adeyemi, Project Internal Coordinator of the President Bola Tinubu Midterm Legacy Projects Review Committee.

However, HURIWA argued that it was disgraceful that ministers who have failed to deliver results to the Nigerian people are now flying to London to tell foreigners tales of imaginary achievement.

“It is both disgraceful and inexcusable that ministers who have failed to deliver results at home are now flying to London to tell foreign audiences fairy tales of imaginary achievements.

“Is it in London that Nigerians will suddenly feel the impact of these so-called legacy projects?” Onwubiko said.

The group slammed the planned event as a “propaganda-driven tour” designed to whitewash the administration’s poor performance, warning that no amount of overseas PR could mask the widespread suffering across the country.

“From the reckless removal of fuel subsidies to the floating of the naira, Nigerians have been subjected to untold hardship. Yet, the government is celebrating projects that people on the ground can’t even see,” Onwubiko added.

HURIWA questioned the transparency surrounding the trip, asking whether the National Assembly approved the expenditure and whether Nigerians were consulted on its necessity or cost.

“The administration cannot call for national sacrifice and then turn around to fund luxury trips for image laundering. If these achievements were real, Nigerians would already be celebrating them in their homes and communities—not at a Hilton ballroom in London.”

The association also criticised APC UK Chapter Chairman, Tunde Doherty, who claimed the conference would “present the right narrative” about the Tinubu government. HURIWA said this was a clear attempt to mislead the international community and paint a false picture of progress.

“No carefully scripted presentation abroad can erase the hunger, joblessness, and insecurity that define life for the average Nigerian,” the group noted.

Calling for the immediate cancellation of the trip, HURIWA urged President Tinubu to recall the ministers involved and focus on resolving Nigeria’s pressing problems.