‘They Will Smell Like Rotten Eggs’ – Abure Threatens To Expose Peter Obi, Alex Otti, Others

Labour Party National Chairman, Julius Abure, has issued a direct challenge to Peter Obi and other former presidential aspirants under the party’s platform, demanding they provide evidence of any money allegedly given to him or the party during the 2023 general elections.

Abure made the statement in a video broadcast by Symfoni on Tuesday, where he addressed party members in the Federal Capital Territory and responded to ongoing corruption allegations within the party’s leadership.

Naija News understands that he emphatically denied receiving any funds for personal use from any of the party’s candidates, including Obi.

“I want to challenge all of them—from Peter Obi down that contested the election. Let any of them come out and tell the world what they personally gave to me or to the party,” Abure declared.

“If they have evidence, let them present it. If they don’t, let them forever hold their peace.”

He criticized what he described as “cowardly whispers” of corruption and accused detractors of hiding behind the media rather than confronting the party leadership directly.

Abure also hinted at holding a world press conference, where he promised to publicly expose individuals within the party’s opposing faction.

He claimed he had maintained silence out of a sense of leadership and the hope for reconciliation, but warned that continued provocation would force him to speak out.

“When people were talking about agents and money for agents, I kept quiet. I believe that the good, the bad, and the ugly are mine to manage. But now, some are going beyond their boundaries,” he said.

“I am waiting for them to make the next move. And when I open my mouth, wherever they go, they will smell like rotten eggs that no one will buy.”

Abure also took a swipe at Abia State Governor Alex Otti—the Labour Party’s only elected governor—accusing him of failing to contribute financially to the party during the elections.

“Look at the governor that is jumping like a cricket from one point to another. We didn’t collect a dime from him,” he said.

“When I met him at Transcorp, he asked me, ‘Chairman, what do I do for you?’ I said, ‘Nothing. Use your money for your election.’”

He further stated that apart from a few lawmakers who contributed modest sums, the party has not received any substantial support from elected members.

Abure firmly dismissed recent accusations of financial impropriety, claiming that the Labour Party leadership turned down multi-billion naira bribes during the election period.

“We rejected offers because of the integrity of the positions we held. But today, these same people are trying to throw us out,” he said.