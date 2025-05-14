Popular Nollywood Actress, Monalisa Stephen Is Dead

Nigerian brand influencer cum Nollywood actress, Monalisa Stephen, has died after a brief illness.

Naija News reports that the Chief Executive Officer of the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards, Seun Oloketuyi, announced the demise in a post via his Instagram page on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

Oloketuyi said the plus-sized actress died on Tuesday, May 13, after battling low blood sugar and internal bleeding.

He added that the deceased actress’ sister confirmed her death.

He wrote: “Brand influencer Monalisa Ayobami Stephen is dead, she died yesterday in Lagos after losing the fight against Low sugar and internal bleeding. Her immediate younger sister confirmed the death of this hardworking and beautiful soul.”

In other news, veteran Nollywood actress, Jumoke George, has opened up about her harrowing life struggles and homelessness for over five years.

Naija News reports that in a heartbreaking video shared on Instagram on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, by her colleague, Abiola Adebayo, Jumoke spoke about her missing son, severe health issues, and crippling debt.

In the video, Jumoke broke down in tears, pleading with Nigerians for prayers and support as she narrates a life that has drastically turned from stardom to survival.

Jumoke said her first son, Adeola, who turned 41 this May, has been missing for over four years.

The thespian added she had undergone several tests and is currently in need of ₦400,000 for brain and heart tests.