Peter Obi Was Only Wearing Ojukwu’s Symbol As Anambra Governor – Oshiomhole

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Adams Oshiomhole, has criticised Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, accusing him of lacking the moral authority to speak against political defections.

Speaking on Channels TV, Oshiomhole took a swipe at the former Anambra State governor, claiming that Obi’s political track record is marked by frequent party switches and limited achievements during his tenure.

“My very dear friend Peter Obi, who governed Anambra for eight years—when he was there, he was only wearing Ojukwu’s symbol,” Oshiomhole said, referring to the emblem of the late Biafran leader, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

Oshiomhole recounted Obi’s political journey, pointing out that he moved from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and then to the Labour Party.

“When he left, he joined PDP. When he lost in PDP, he went back to Labour. And now I don’t know what he did in Labour, and I hear about the Obidient Movement. I don’t know whether that is a political party,” Oshiomhole added.

The APC senator said it was ironic for politicians with such records to criticise defections, arguing that only President Bola Tinubu and a select few could claim consistency in party loyalty.

“All of these people who talk now about defection—check their history. It is President Bola Tinubu and a few of us who can say we have never decamped,” he said.