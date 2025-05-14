PDP Opts For Consensus Candidates For Lagos LG Election

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed its intention to select consensus candidates for both chairmanship and councillorship roles in the forthcoming local government elections set for July 12.

Naija News reports that the party has scheduled its primaries for Saturday, May 17, to be held at all local government secretariats throughout the state.

Interacting with journalists in Lagos on Tuesday, the PDP Vice Chairman for the Central region, Hakeem Olalemi, stated that the selection process would rely on agreements made among stakeholders in each council area.

Olalemi expressed optimism regarding the PDP’s prospects in the upcoming elections.

He acknowledged the ruling party’s influence over the state electoral commission but reaffirmed the PDP’s readiness to engage in the competition.

“Our great party, the PDP, will conduct its primaries for the upcoming local government elections in Lagos at various party secretariats on May 17.

“We strongly believe our chances are bright in the next local government election. We are optimistic and hope the process will be free and fair,” he said.

Olalemi added: “We know the ruling party has significant control over the state electoral body, but we are ready to go head-to-head with the APC. By God’s grace, we will emerge victorious. We are fully prepared physically, morally, and in every other way.”

Also speaking, Lagos PDP Chairman, Phillips Aivoji, voiced optimism about the party’s prospects in the election.

“We are in this race to win. We will continue to mobilize the people to support and vote for the PDP.

“I believe we have a strong chance in several areas, while in others, we are prepared to battle it out,” he said.

Aivoji added that Lagos residents stand to benefit significantly under PDP leadership.

“With the PDP, Lagosians can expect good governance, purposeful leadership, and people centered administration. The citizens will be our top priority if we are elected,” he said.

Naija News recalls, however, that the All Progressives Congress (APC) held its primary elections last Saturday to select candidates for the July LG polls.