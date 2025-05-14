Nobody Put A Gun To Your Head To Do It – Tina Mbah Warns Colleagues Against Allowing Marriage Hinder Their Careers

Veteran Nollywood actress, Tina Mbah, has advised her colleagues not to allow their marriages to hinder their careers.

Speaking in a recent episode of Lights, Camera It’s My Turn, Mba warned actresses to be wary of potential spouses who may not support their careers.

The mother of two hinted at her personal life as she urged her colleagues to emulate her by not letting marriage hinder their careers.

She said, “He met you an actor, he married you an actor, there was no issue of you are going to leave this job because I am insecure or because we need to raise our children. No discussion or whatever. Then you got married thinking that now you are going to fly, and then the man comes and tells you, ‘No, you’re going to sit.’

“See, the signs are always there. Don’t ignore it. Watch him, watch her. You need to have a discussion with the person. If need be, you need to sign an undertaking that you would not make me leave my career. Because did he leave his job?

“Marriage is important but nobody put a gun to my head or to your head to do it. There are so many people in this world. If this didn’t work, another may work. You will meet a soulmate, someone who will be supportive. Just be true to yourself. Don’t go for the dazzles, be an antique babe like me.”