Nobody Can Control Tinubu – Bwala

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has said that if the President could be controlled, he would not have appointed him.

Naija News reports that Bwala stated that his appointment was heavily fought against by many people, but the President insisted.

Speaking with AIT on Wednesday, Bwala said those who fought his appointment have turned to praise his efforts and contribution to the government.

Recall that Bwala served as campaign spokesman to former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, during the 2023 election. He consistently criticized Tinubu’s capacity to lead Nigeria.

His words: “Two people have genuine reasons for the grumbling, the rest are agenda-based. And I did what I was advised to do, to maintain silence for close to a year. And it died down. The same people who were very grumbling now, every day, they keep praising me. Life is like that. People have reason to express their opinion. And their opinion, you can’t just rule it out. Some people, it is not me actually. They use me as a reason to cry about what they feel as disenfranchisement. So I understood all of that. And that’s why I maintain dignified silence. So many allegations on the social media. I will not react to it because whenever you react, you give it life. I’ve studied precedents.

“Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is one man nobody around him will control him. And I will give you an example with myself. The people that oppose my appointment, they are unimaginable. If excuses and blackmail were something that Asiwaju is easily moved by, Asiwaju will not have appointed me.”