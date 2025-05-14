Nnamdi Kanu Detention: DSS Refutes Solitary Confinement Claims

The Department of State Services (DSS) has dismissed reports claiming that it kept the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, in solitary confinement.

The DSS stated that Kanu, who is facing a seven-count terrorism and treasonable felony charge preferred against him by the Federal Government, is not in solitary confinement.

At the resumed hearing of the case on Wednesday, a DSS operative whose identity was shielded for security reasons continued his testimony as a witness before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Answering questions while being cross-examined by Kanu’s legal team, led by a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, the operative, who was identified as PW- BBB, insisted that “solitary confinement is not a practice of the DSS.”

Agabi had expressed his concerns over Kanu’s prolonged detention, alleging that he was kept in solitary confinement.

In his response, the witness refuted the claim and told the court that he was merely an investigator, though he admitted that he was not Kanu’s “handler.”

Not deterred by the response, Agabi further queried the legality of Kanu’s continued detention, which he said constituted “cruel and inhuman treatment.”

Responding, the witness told the court that he could not testify about Kanu’s psychological state as it was not part of his investigative duty.