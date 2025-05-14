Liam Delap Is An Upgrade Over Nicolas Jackson At Chelsea – Harry Redknapp

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has identified Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, who is expected to join Chelsea this summer, as a potential upgrade over Nicolas Jackson.

Chelsea are in search of a prolific striker after depending mostly on Jackson throughout the 2024-2025 season. Liam Delap is seen as one of the club’s targets ahead of the summer transfer window.

“I see Chelsea as keen on Delap, who has had a solid first season in the Premier League with 12 goals,” Redknapp shared with BetVictor.

He also mentioned that Arsenal may be exploring options in the striker market and suggested that Delap could be a valuable addition for any club seeking to boost their attacking lineup.

“If Chelsea were to pursue him, I would consider him a step up from Jackson,” Redknapp added, underscoring Delap’s potential and marketability.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar shared his thoughts on the current landscape of Premier League goalkeepers.

He praised Liverpool’s Alisson Becker and Manchester City’s Ederson for their skills, noting, “I like Alisson and Ederson; they are exceptional talents. However, injuries have affected their consistency recently.”

Van der Sar also commended Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen, calling him a promising young Dutch goalkeeper who is making a strong impression in the league. “He’s doing really well, and I enjoy watching him play,” he added.

Regarding Arsenal’s David Raya, Van der Sar expressed the hope that Raya could elevate his game further. “I believe he possesses the necessary attributes and qualities, but needs to be a bit more decisive in his performances,” he suggested.