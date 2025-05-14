Labour Party Won 2023 Presidential Election In Delta – Ajufo Claims

A prominent figure in the Labour Party in Delta State, Delly Ajufo, has asserted that the party rightfully secured victories in both the presidential and governorship elections held in the state in 2023.

Naija News reports that according to the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the presidential election results for Delta State revealed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) received 45,074 votes, the Labour Party (LP) garnered 160,123 votes, the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) obtained 1,118 votes, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) received 67,567 votes.

Following the completion of the collation for the governorship election on March 20, INEC declared the PDP as the winner, with official figures indicating that the party received 360,000 votes.

The APC was positioned second with approximately 240,000 votes, while the Labour Party achieved just over 48,000 votes.

However, while speaking on Arise News on Wednesday, Ajufo, a member of the Obidient Elders Council said, “The tsunami that greeted the presidential election in Delta State was unprecedented for Labour Party, and some of us, including myself, were offered humongous sums of money, something I’ve never seen in my life, to support the ruling party, the PDP. I rejected it on principle, and during the collation, our people were thoroughly brutalised.

“We have figures to show that in Delta State, the Labour Party won the election at both the governorship and presidential levels. It was also attested to by the former Deputy Chairman of APC South South during his interview or discussion with Dr. Pat Utomi recently on the radio station. So this idea of allotting numbers to political parties, we accepted it because we weren’t ready for it. We did not expect the kind of shenanigans that went on during the election. We’re better prepared now.”

On recent defections of politicians in Delta State, Ajufo said: “Yeah, that’s what I’m saying basically. We have harlots of Jericho in Delta Stateharlots of Jericho, people who will use their positions to invite foreigners to invade them and occupy the territory. But we know better. They are protecting their loot.

“Delta State, over the past few years of democracy, has been bedevilled by inept leadership. We all know it, and we’ve been crying out. Unfortunately, we have a situation where there’s hunger in the land, and it has been weaponised.

“We are trying as much as possible to let the people know that despite these defections, their lot will not be better if they keep following those characters that I call harlots of Jericho. It’s not going to affect anything.

“There will be a serious implosion [in the APC]. Look at the characters that have defected for personal interest, all of them, without exception.

“If you talk about Delta North, it will be worse, because those defecting are all gone for the same positions. I wonder how it’s going to pan out.

“So let them go. We are waiting for them. It’s not going to affect anything.”