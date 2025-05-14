Kebbi PDP Reacts To Defection Of Three Senators To APC

The Kebbi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has downplayed the impact of the recent defection of three senators from the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC), insisting that it will not diminish the party’s strength or prospects in the state.

In a press conference held at its Secretariat in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday, the PDP State Chairman, Usman Bello Suru, addressed the defections, describing the move as a betrayal.

“We are not shaken by their defection. The PDP remains strong and will continue to stand firm in Kebbi State,” Suru stated confidently.

The three senators, Adamu Aliero, Yahaya Abdullahi, and Garba Maidoki, who represented Kebbi Central, Kebbi North, and Kebbi South Senatorial Districts, respectively, formally defected to the APC on Tuesday, with their decision announced during a plenary session.

Suru expressed disappointment over the defection, recalling how the PDP supported the senators when they were denied tickets by the APC in the 2023 elections.

“When the APC rejected them, it was the PDP that gave them a platform and stood by them. Now, they are returning to the same APC that has brought hardship and high cost of living to the people,” Suru said.

Criticising the senators’ decision, Suru said that their defection was not motivated by public service but by personal interest. “They did not leave for the sake of the people. They left for their selfish ambitions. It is an act of ingratitude,” he added.

The defection of the three senators came shortly after they announced their decision to join the APC following a meeting with President Bola Tinubu.