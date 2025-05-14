Jonathan David To Leave Lille, Xavi Simons Set For RB Leipzig’s Exit

French forward, Jonathan David has officially announced on social media that he will be leaving Lille as a free agent after the current season.

This marks the end of a significant chapter in Jonathan David’s career with Lille, where he made a remarkable impact in 231 appearances, scoring 109 goals and providing 30 assists.

Currently, David has received a formal proposal from Napoli, expressing their desire to secure his services on a free transfer.

Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has previously reported that negotiations between Napoli and David are progressing, with important discussions underway to finalize the terms of the contract.

Napoli are keen on incorporating the talented striker into their squad, and a comprehensive contract proposal has already been submitted to him.

However, several key details still need clarifying, indicating that further talks are anticipated in the coming weeks.

In the same vein, Xavi Simons has made a definitive decision regarding his future, confirming that he is set to leave RB Leipzig this summer.

As revealed by Fabrizio Romano, this decision aligns with his intention to embark on a new chapter, with several prominent Premier League clubs and Bayern Munich expressing interest in his services.

RB Leipzig are well aware of the player’s aspirations and the potential for his departure. The German side have placed a significant asking price of €80 million for Simons, seeking to capitalize on their investment.

They are looking to secure a substantial profit, as they previously acquired him for €50 million plus bonuses.