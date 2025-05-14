Japa: NiDCOM Chair, Dabiri-Erewa Calls For Enhancement Of Regular Migration

The Chairman and CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has called on participants at the ongoing International Conference on Migration to enhance regular migration pathways to improve Labour Mobility.

In her keynote address and during a panel discussion at the RABAT PROCESS (Euro-African Dialogue on Migration and Development) Thematic Meeting, which is chaired by Nigeria and focuses on the theme: Youth, Education and Innovation: Driving the Future of Migration, Dabiri-Erewa emphasized the need for the government to consolidate efforts in raising awareness and educating the public about the legal opportunities available in the migration sector.

In a statement made available to Naija News by the Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit NiDCOM, Abuja, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, it was noted that the initiative aims to garner support for combating irregular migration and its associated risks.

Furthermore, she underscored the significant role of Diaspora engagement, noting that the over 20 million Nigerians living abroad constitute a vital element of national development and represent an economic force that must be acknowledged.

Dabiri-Erewa reported that Nigerians in the Diaspora remitted approximately $20 billion to Nigeria last year, which accounts for about 5.7 per cent of Nigeria’s GDP and is 11 times greater than the Foreign Direct Investment for that year.

Dabiri-Erewa emphasised the importance of involving young people in every facet of policy formulation and the execution of migration-related matters, highlighting that their expertise, skills, and knowledge are invaluable.

She noted that Nidcom has established specific programs aimed at diaspora youth within the home strings framework.

Naija News reports that the Euro-African Dialogue on Migration and Development, referred to as the Rabat Process, serves as a collaborative dialogue among various stakeholders from European and African nations.