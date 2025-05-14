JAMB Registrar Breaks Down In Tears As He Admits Errors In 2025 UTME Results (Video)

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, was overcome by emotion on Wednesday while addressing the press when he acknowledged that the board made errors in the released results of some candidates for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Naija News reports Prof Oloyede, in an emotionally laden voice, acknowledged that despite their best efforts at ensuring a hitch-free exercise, the errors are further proof of their humanity.

While apologizing and taking responsibility for the errors, the JAMB Registrar said affected candidates would be rescheduled to rewrite the exam.

Oloyede said the mass failure in the 2025 UTME is due to a systemic failure.

He submitted that JAMB would reschedule 379,997 candidates affected by technical glitches in the five states of the South East and Lagos to retake the Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination (UTME).

As earlier reported by Naija News, JAMB acknowledged errors in the recently concluded 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), following a surge of complaints from candidates nationwide.

“What should have been a moment of joy has changed due to one or two errors,” Oloyede admitted on Wednesday.

“We set all machineries in order; regardless, there were still errors.”

He added, “206,610 in 65 centres were affected in Lagos and 92 centres in the Owerri zone comprising 173,387 candidates in the five states of the South East were affected.”

Oloyede, who took responsibility for what he described as a “sabotage” of the 2025 UTME, said the affected candidates will start getting text messages from the Board starting Thursday.