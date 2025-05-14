Imo Cannot Continue To Endure An Incompetent Governor – PDP Knocks Uzodinma Over ₦2.1 Billion Muslim Pilgrimage Spending

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Imo State chapter, has condemned the decision of the Hope Uzodimma-led administration to spend a whopping sum of ₦2.1bn on Muslim pilgrimage and hosting a party in celebration of airlifting the pilgrims.

The party argued that there is no justification for the administration to spend taxpayers’ money on such a programme for only 315 individuals, and also organize an extravagant party to play host to the Vice President Kashim Shettima in relation to the airlifting of the pilgrims.

Speaking via a statement by its spokesman, Lancelot Obiaku, in Owerri, PDP described the gesture as a wasteful venture, especially considering the worsening security challenges and economic hardship occasioned by spiralling inflation in the country.

He lamented that it was more worrying and disturbing given that the event took place a day after armed assailants laid siege on Umuna and Okigwe communities in Onuimo LGA, killing at least 20 people, kidnapping others and setting over 22 vehicles ablaze.

He accused Uzodimma of gross incompetence and demanded his resignation.

The statement reads in part, “We completely condemn the fact that Governor Uzodimma often acts as though he is not an Imolite, consistently reluctant to offer leadership or express empathy over the harrowing challenges of insecurity, poverty, and lack of basic amenities confronting the people of Imo State.

“The menace of suspected Fulani terrorists in NgorOkpala should ordinarily have spurred the Governor into swift action, as the bloodthirsty criminals have turned the area into their stronghold.

“This adds to the grim narratives emerging from Okigwe, Orsu, Njaba, Onuimo, Oru West, and Orlu LGAs, where criminal elements have taken control of communities and continue to unleash terror on innocent citizens.

“Imo cannot continue to endure an incompetent governor and a detached government that show no concern for the plight of its citizens. The Imo PDP therefore calls on ndi Imo to unite in holding this administration fully accountable during this critical period in our state’s history.”