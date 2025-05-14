I’m Open To Criticism, But Not Distracted – President Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said he is open to criticism and would remain committed to addressing the nation’s challenges.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu stated this on Tuesday while speaking at the launch of Sule Lamido’s autobiography, “Being True To Myself”.

Dignitaries such as former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Vice Presidents Atiku Abubakar and Namadi Sambo, among others, graced the occasion. The event was chaired by former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Represented by the Minister for Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, Tinubu said, though tough, his reforms are working.

“The President welcomes constructive criticism at all times in the spirit of freedom of speech and democratic engagement, but he will also never allow himself to be distracted from doing what is right for Nigeria.

“Are we saying that we are where we need to be and that there isn’t room for more work to be done? Certainly not.

“What we are saying is simple: that President Tinubu has demonstrated uncommon audacity and vision to set Nigeria on the path of true growth and development.

“After a somewhat rocky start, owing to the toughness of the inevitable reforms, we are now entering an era of intended beneficial outcomes, underlined by macroeconomic stability,” he said.

On national security, Idris assured that President Tinubu would leave no stone unturned in his efforts to protect Nigerians and the nation’s territorial integrity from terrorist elements.

He also applauded the military and other security agencies involved in the anti-terror war for not disappointing the country.

He said the book presented Lamido’s reputation as a principled and blunt politician and a statesman.

“This is not merely the unveiling of a book. It is the celebration of a life defined by courage, consistency, and commitment to democratic ideals.

“Sule Lamido, though a staunch member of the political opposition and often a critic of the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), remains one of the strong pillars of Nigeria’s political evolution,” he stated.