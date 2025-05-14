If You Want To Abuse Me Don’t Hide Behind TV, Let’s Meet On The Street And Fight – Oshiomhole Challenges Reuben Abati

The senator representing Edo north, Adams Oshiomhole has slammed former presidential spokesperson and the co-host of Arise Television’s breakfast show, Reuben Abati, for an attempt to link him to the political decisions of others.

He berated Abati for mischievously questioning immediate past governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa during a recent television segment.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television, Oshiomhole publicly challenged Abati to a physical showdown.

He expressed shock at Abati’s line of questioning directed at Okowa, wondering if he was in the position to prosecute the wrongdoings of anyone.

Oshiomhole said “I was particularly shocked that a senior editor could ask the immediate past governor of Delta state, Okowa, mischievously, I must say, with all due respect, ‘did you get permission from Oshiomhole that your sins will now be forgiven before you decided to decamp to APC?’

“How can you ask that? What is my status? I am in the legislature. Is the legislature responsible for the prosecution of anyone wrong in any way?”

He said if Abati wished to continue his criticisms, he should do so in person.

Oshiomhole said, “Rather than crediting me with that, he said when they leave NLC, they now go and become governors.

“If you are angry because you wanted to be a deputy governor and you lost an election in Ogun state, is that the reason you are paranoid, using every opportunity to abuse me? If you want to abuse me, don’t hide behind the TV; let’s meet in the street and fight it out.”

He also referenced Abati’s past, mentioning his arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after serving as a spokesperson for former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“The man who made that statement was at a time invited by the EFCC after he was Jonathan’s spokesman, shamelessly. Thereafter, EFCC arrested him. Was I the one who granted him bail to leave PDP to go where he is?” he added.

The senator also took issue with Abati’s comments on Labour Day, where he felt the senior journalist failed to acknowledge his contributions to labour movements.

“Even on Labour Day, he was saying some labour leaders who had been involved in picketing and fought for workers; he could not even credit me with the fact that I led the protest. This is a guy who wrote ‘Oshiomhole the people’s president’ when I was president of the NLC,” Oshiomhole said.