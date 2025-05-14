‘I Looked Like A Shadow Of Myself’ – Nollywood Actress, Tana Adelana Opens Up About Health Challenges

Nollywood actress, Tana Adelana, has expressed gratitude to God for showing up during her challenging journey.

Naija News reports that the thespian in a post via her Instagram page on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, shared excerpts from her video diary, while recalling her health struggles.

Tana revealed that she continued to work on movie projects, often pushing through despite facing significant health issues.

The actress also appreciated her family, friends, and loved ones for their unwavering support during her most difficult moments.

She wrote, “What you’re watching are excerpts from my video diary of my journey in the last year different times, different time zones.

“I didn’t put that diary together to avoid giving the devil any power over me. God showed up and showed out! That’s all the strength I need.

“When you see me smile and happy going forward, please pardon me, I am just trying to LIVE and be grateful to God who kept me.

“Thank God for my few good friends and family who made sure I wasn’t alone through it all.

“A big thank you to everyone who reached out to me when they didn’t see me. To those who tried but couldn’t get through, I am grateful. Thank you! EL ROI that sees me is the greatest! I am grateful.

“I made a couple of movies while I struggled, and I looked like a shadow of myself. I will share later.”