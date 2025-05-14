Gbajabiamila, Obasa, Seyi Tinubu, Others Heat Up Debate Ahead Of 2027 Lagos Gubernatorial Race

The race for the governorship seat in Lagos State in 2027 is steadily gaining momentum as political stakeholders, party members, and groups across the state rally behind their preferred candidates.

With several high-profile figures emerging, the contest promises to be one of the most fiercely contested elections in the state’s recent political history.

One of the most discussed names in the race is the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

According to Daily Post, Gbajabiamila is garnering significant support, with influential figures backing him for the APC’s gubernatorial ticket.

Notably, Nollywood actor and lawmaker, Desmond Elliot is reportedly leading a ‘silent’ push for Gbajabiamila to represent the APC in the next gubernatorial election.

“Gbajabiamila is not just a seasoned legislator. Now as Chief of Staff to the President, he has added executive experience. That’s the kind of leadership Lagos needs,” said an APC chieftain from Surulere, Famous Oloyede.

However, there are concerns among some party members about Gbajabiamila’s age. At 64, some believe he may be too old to govern the fast-paced and complex state of Lagos.

“He should stay back in Abuja and continue supporting the President. Lagos needs someone younger,” a senior party source commented. Furthermore, there are calls for another administrative district to produce the next governor.

Lagos is divided into five administrative districts: Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja, Lagos Island, and Epe—and political figures from these regions are increasingly vying for influence.

Epe, long underrepresented in Lagos’ political power structure, is also making its case for the governorship seat.

Following the fallout between former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and APC leadership, Epe stakeholders believe the region has been sidelined.

The current Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Maruf Tunji Alausa, is emerging as a strong contender from the region.

“Epe has been marginalised for years. Ambode was not allowed to complete his second term. It’s time to correct that injustice,” said Olugbede Adekalu, an APC member

Mudashiru Obasa: A Silent Contender

Another name making waves in political circles is the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

Although he has yet to make a formal announcement, there is growing speculation that he might run for governor. A recent public comment from Obasa, where he expressed openness to the idea of becoming governor, has further fueled these speculations.

“Also, becoming governor is secondary; it is something that I have not given serious consideration. Nevertheless, that does not mean I am too young or lack experience to run; whereas, those who have been before me are not better off.” Obasa said during a public engagement, signalling his willingness to consider the race.

The name of Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, has also surfaced in the growing list of potential candidates. While Seyi Tinubu has not made a public declaration of interest, reports suggest that several diaspora groups are backing his candidacy.

This has placed the APC and the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) in a delicate position, with the party’s leadership caught in a dilemma over whether or not to support the President’s son for the position.

Meanwhile, some stakeholders from Ikorodu are also pushing for the district to have a shot at the governorship. Despite the current Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, hailing from the Iga Egbe area of Ikorodu, many insist that the district has not been adequately represented.

According to party insiders, there is mounting support for either Rep Babajimi Benson or Hamzat himself to emerge as the next governor.

However, should neither of them clinch the ticket, strong lobbying is ongoing for Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, former House of Representatives member and current Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, to be considered for the position of deputy governor, especially if the governorship goes to another district.

“Ikorodu deserves a real shot at the governorship. It’s one of the most loyal and populated zones in Lagos, yet we’ve never truly had our turn,” said a party source.

A quiet but growing support is also building around Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo (Tokunbo) Abiru, who represents Lagos East Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

His district covers key local government areas, including Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, and Ikorodu, making him a strong candidate for those seeking a more balanced representation across the state.

As different political figures and regions rally behind their preferred candidates, the competition for the Lagos governorship in 2027 is bound to intensify.