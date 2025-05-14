Fubara Will Soon Be Restored To Office Because Of Your Actions – APC Chieftain Applauds Rivers Women For Staging Walkout

A former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has applauded Rivers State women for shunning the wife of Rivers state’s administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas.

Eze argued that the actions shows that Rivers State is not yet conquered and still has people who can stated against injustice.

Recall that Rivers women, in a bold display at the women empowerment programme at the EUI Centre in Port Harcourt, staged a walkout on Theresa Ibas, the wife of the sole administrator of the state, whom they described as a stranger to them.

Reacting to the development via a statement, Eze asserted that the women action reminds him of the events of 1929 when the British were in charge of Nigeria and asked women to start paying tax to run their stalls.

“The women staged a traditional protest involving dancing and chanting to fight against the tax being imposed.

“Their protest was successful, and they did not have to pay the tax. I am very convinced that with what these women have done, Governor Sim Fubara will soon be restored to his office without further hesitation.”

Eze maintained that the whole idea of emergency rule and, particularly, the suspension of the governor is targeted at the common patrimony of the Rivers people.

The APC chieftain noted, “Clearly, the whole gimmick is a power play aimed at currying undue political advantage ahead of 2027, with the common patrimony of Rivers people at risk.”

He said it has become glaringly clear to doubters that President Tinubu never suspended the governor due to insecurity, as claimed, but to capture the politics of Rivers State and seize the common patrimony of the people.

“If the President had an atom of sincerity, he should have taken drastic measures to restore order in states like Edo, Benue, Zamfara, Plateau, Borno, etc.,” he said.

Eze claimed, “They heard Governor Sim Fubara left over ₦250 billion in Government House, and they want to collect and share it among themselves before calling him to come back.”