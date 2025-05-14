Former President Is Dead

Former Uruguayan president, Jose ‘Pepe’ Mujica, has died after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Naija News learnt that Mujica, a former guerrilla fighter who spent over a decade in prison for his revolutionary efforts, passed away on Tuesday, at the age of 89.

The deceased had, in January, revealed that the illness had advanced and he would no longer pursue treatment.

Mujica earned the moniker “world’s poorest President” during his 2010-2015 presidency for giving away much of his salary to charity and living a simple life on his farm, with his fellow ex-guerrilla wife and three-legged dog.

In a post via X, Uruguay’s incumbent President, Yamandu Orsi, expressed sadness over the demise, saying, “With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of our comrade Pepe Mujica president, activist, guide, and leader. We will miss you dearly, old friend.”

The government declared three days of national mourning and announced that Mujica’s body would lie in state at the legislative palace starting Wednesday.

Supporters and activists from Mujica’s Movement of Popular Participation (MPP) gathered outside the party’s headquarters, displaying large banners bearing the message, “Hasta siempre, viejo querido” (Until forever, old friend).

Also, Leftist leaders from Latin America and Europe paid tribute to Mujica, with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum calling him “an example for Latin America and the entire world”.

In a statement on Wednesday, Brazilian President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, paid tributes to Mujica.

He said, “His human greatness transcended the borders of Uruguay and his presidential mandate. The wisdom of his words formed a true song of unity and fraternity for Latin America.”

As President, Mujica was praised for his fight against poverty but criticised for failing to rein in public spending.

He is survived by his wife, Topolansky, and they had no children.