FG Presents Death Certificate Of Ex-President Jonathan’s Adviser, Gulak In IPOB Trial

The Federal Government’s witness, identified as BBB, on Wednesday tendered a certified true copy (CTC) of the death certificate of Ahmed Gulak, who was allegedly murdered by members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in 2021 for allegedly disobeying the group’s sit-at-home order.

Gulak, a former Special Adviser on Political Affairs to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, was reported to have been killed by suspected IPOB members, a case that is central to the ongoing trial of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

BBB, who appeared as the 2nd prosecution witness (PW-2) and was shielded for his safety, presented the death certificate before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

This was done while being led in evidence by the Federal Government’s lawyer, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN).

During the proceedings, Awomolo informed the court that, although the matter was scheduled for cross-examination of PW-2, he had a question to pose to the witness.

“We ask for permission to ask a question, my lord,” Awomolo requested.

Kanu’s lawyer, Kanu Agabi (SAN), did not object, and the judge allowed Awomolo to proceed.

Awomolo then asked BBB about a previous statement he had made, wherein he referenced Kanu’s radio broadcast calling for a sit-at-home, which allegedly led to Gulak’s death.

BBB confirmed the statement, stating that he had participated in some of the investigations that led to the discovery of Gulak’s death.

BBB also produced a certificate confirming Gulak’s death, issued by the police on July 18, 2021. This document was presented in the courtroom as a certified true copy of the medical report detailing the circumstances surrounding Gulak’s death.

Upon seeing the document, Agabi, Kanu’s defense lawyer, confirmed that he had no objections to the admission of the certificate into evidence. Justice Omotosho subsequently admitted the document and marked it as Exhibit PWJ.

Awomolo then sought the court’s permission for the death certificate to be handed to the witness to read aloud in open court. BBB proceeded to read the content of the death certificate, which he said was issued by the Nigeria Police in Owerri, Imo State.

The certificate confirmed that Ahmed Gulak had been shot and killed by hoodlums allegedly belonging to IPOB in 2021.

After BBB’s testimony, Agabi, began the cross-examination of the witness, marking the next phase of the trial.