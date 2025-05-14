FG Launches Smart Police Station In Abuja

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its dedication to improving internal security and local service delivery through the inauguration of a cutting-edge smart police station in Katampe, Abuja.

This facility, constructed by the Nigeria Police Trust Fund and officially transferred to the Nigeria Police Force on Wednesday, is anticipated to greatly enhance law enforcement effectiveness and fortify police-community relations within the Federal Capital Territory.

Additional smart police stations are set to be inaugurated in Kogi, Enugu, and other regions of the country in the near future.

During the event, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Police Affairs, Anuma Nla, who represented the Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Gaidam, characterised the initiative as a reflection of the government’s commitment to maintaining law and order at the community level.

Nla stressed that the initiative represents a shared determination to establish law and order, enhance community-police relations, and guarantee that every citizen can live without fear.

“It stands as a beacon of hope, a pledge of protection, and a commitment to service delivery at the grassroots,” Nla said

He encouraged the officers assigned to the facility to maintain professionalism, integrity, and respect for human rights, emphasising the importance of timely, equitable, and responsible policing.

Nla reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to enhancing the capabilities of the Nigeria Police Force in alignment with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“This police station is a clear demonstration of our resolve to ensure a safer and more secure Nigeria,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of integrating technology into law enforcement, he called on the Inspector General of Police to deploy officers skilled in digital policing to the facility.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, Mohammed Sheidu, described the project as a “mission statement for nation-building.”

He stated that the smart station includes a contemporary police facility, perimeter fencing, CCTV monitoring, overhead water tanks for a continuous supply, and a 30-kilowatt off-grid solar power system, developed in partnership with the Rural Electrification Agency.

This facility is not merely a standard police station; it serves as a secure, efficient, and community-focused policing centre designed to align with the advancing requirements of law enforcement in modern Nigeria, according to Sheidu.

Additionally, he announced the initiation of a project to construct quarters for six rank-and-file officers, aimed at enhancing the welfare of the personnel.

“No officer should have to face the burden of duty while contending with inadequate living conditions.

“This is a tangible step towards boosting morale and ensuring our personnel, especially at the front lines, have the stability to perform their roles with excellence, ” he said

Sheidu emphasised the importance of accountability and value in public spending, charging officers to use and maintain the facility with professionalism and pride.