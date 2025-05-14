Eradiri Calls On Diri, Dickson To Join APC For Ijaw Nation’s Progress

A former Labour Party (LP) Governorship Candidate in Bayelsa, Udengs Eradiri, has urged Governor Douye Diri and his predecessor, Seriake Dickson, to integrate the Ijaw nation into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in order to ensure the community’s place in national governance.

In a statement released on Wednesday in Yenagoa, Eradiri stressed that now is the opportune moment for the Ijaw ethnic group to align with the APC, citing the current phase of political realignment as crucial to avoiding political alienation.

Eradiri, who is also a former President of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), emphasised that the failure of the two prominent Ijaw leaders to join the APC could leave the Ijaws sidelined in national politics.

Naija News reports that he argued that the Ijaw nation would gain little by remaining opposed to the administration of President Bola Tinubu, and warned that such opposition would lead to political exclusion.

“We are at a pivotal moment in Nigerian politics. If we do not move with the times, we risk political alienation.

“Joining the APC will enable the Ijaw people to have a more significant role in the corridors of power, attracting much-needed infrastructure and manpower development to the region,” Eradiri said.

Eradiri urged Diri and Dickson to set aside personal interests for the greater good of the Ijaw nation, stressing that their political decision would bring the community closer to decision-making at the national level.

He pointed out that historically, the Ijaw people have always aligned with the ruling government, both past and present, and that the current administration offers no advantage to the Ijaw people if they remain in opposition.

“The time for political realignment for the Ijaw nation is now. The current political equation in Nigeria will alienate the Ijaw race if we don’t strategize and make the decision to join the ruling party,” Eradiri explained.

Eradiri further expressed that being in opposition to the Tinubu-led administration would only continue to marginalize the Ijaw people politically.

He noted that past Ijaw leaders, both living and deceased, had made it a priority to align with the central government, ensuring the region always had a say in national governance.

“Ijaws have always had a voice in government, even when times were tough. Today, we have no voice in the APC-led Federal Government, but by aligning with the ruling party, both Dickson and Diri can help change that,” Eradiri said.

He also appealed to the two leaders to place the interests of the Ijaw nation above personal ambitions and take the necessary step toward ensuring a more integrated and influential role for the community at the national level.

Eradiri concluded by stressing that the Ijaw people cannot afford to be passive onlookers in national politics. He pointed out that the resources of the Ijaw nation are vital to Nigeria’s economy and, as such, it is imperative for the community to be strategic in advancing its development.

“Ijaws cannot remain bystanders. Our resources sustain Nigeria; we must ensure that we are strategically positioned to advance the development of Bayelsa and the entire Ijaw nation,” he said.