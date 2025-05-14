EFCC Arrest 17 Suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Kwara

Operatives from the Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have apprehended 17 suspected internet fraudsters, popularly known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ or ‘Yahoo Boys’

The individuals, Naija News understands, were arrested during coordinated operations in Ilorin and the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The suspects were captured in locations including Asa Dam, the Al-Hikmah University vicinity, and the Gaa-Odota areas of Ilorin, as well as in Ganmo and Amoyo within Ifelodun LGA.

These arrests occurred on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, following credible intelligence that connected the suspects to fraudulent online activities in the region.

Upon their arrest, authorities recovered three luxury vehicles, high-end mobile phones, and laptop computers.

This recent operation follows last week’s arrests of 47 individuals in Ilorin and Ifelodun LGA, based on intelligence that revealed their participation in internet fraud.

The suspects are expected to be brought before the court once investigations are completed.

Meanwhile, the embattled socialite and businessman, Fred Ajudua, has been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Naija News gathered that Ajuda was arrested in Abuja on Tuesday and is in the custody of the EFCC.

His arrest is in connection with an alleged $1.43m fraud for which the Supreme Court on Friday, May 9, 2025, ordered his remand after revoking an earlier bail granted him by the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division.

The apex court, in a unanimous ruling, held that the Appeal Court erred in granting bail and ordered Ajudua’s return to correctional custody.

The court also directed trial judge, Justice Mojisola Dada, of the Lagos State High Court, to resume hearing of the criminal case.

Ajudua was initially charged before Justice Josephine Oyefeso of the Lagos High Court, but the case was later re-filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and reassigned to Justice Dada.

The Embassy of the State of Palestine had, in a letter dated August 26, 1993, to the then Minister of Foreign Affairs and copied to the IGP, accused Ajudua of obtaining $1,043,000 by false pretence from a Palestinian, Ziad Abu Zalaf, who was then based in Germany.