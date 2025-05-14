Edo Task Force Dismantles Property Linked to Kidnapping Gang

The Edo State Task Force has demolished a property on College Road, Aduwawa, Benin City, which was linked to a notorious kidnapping gang.

The property, which belonged to a woman living abroad, was reportedly used by the gang, whose leader, Osamede Asemota, was recently arrested.

Asemota, who confessed to being involved in several kidnappings, revealed that his last kidnapping job earned him ₦350,000.

He admitted to kidnapping a woman from her store at Ramat Park and taking her to a secluded area along Agbor Road.

Asemota, who was arrested by the authorities, disclosed that the gang, consisting of five members, was responsible for numerous kidnappings in the Aduwawa, Eyan, and Auchi Bypass areas of Benin City.

His sister, who owns the demolished property, was reportedly unaware of her brother’s criminal activities as she resides in Italy.

In a heartfelt admission, Asemota expressed regret over his actions, particularly the impact it had on his sister.

“We kidnapped the woman in her shop at Ramat Park and took her to the bush around Agbor Park. I was with her in the bush for two days, and my share of the ransom was later brought to me by my friends,” Asemota said.

“We sometimes meet at this compound to plan and carry out our activities. The house belongs to my sister, who lives in Italy. I stay alone here, and I feel very sad and confused about this development. I don’t know how she will feel hearing this because she has been supportive of me, sending me money and other things. I feel really bad that I had to involve her property this way,” he lamented.

Another suspect, Michael Tare from Delta State, was arrested in connection with the kidnapping. Tare, who received N1 million as his share of the ransom, confessed to returning to Benin out of greed, which led to his eventual capture.

The gang had initially demanded a ransom of ₦8 million, later increasing their demand to ₦11 million, threatening to kidnap the victim again if she refused to comply.

The demolition of the property has been hailed as a decisive move by the Edo State government to curb criminal activities in the state. The action is seen as a strong message to criminals that the government will not tolerate such activities. The government’s commitment to tackling insecurity in the state remains firm, with continued efforts to hold criminals accountable.

“The demolition serves as a warning to kidnappers and criminals that the State Government will not tolerate their activities,” an official from the Edo State Task Force said.

The Edo State Government has been intensifying efforts to combat insecurity, leading to the arrest of several kidnappers and criminals.

The ongoing crackdown signals a clear intention to restore safety in the state and ensure that those involved in criminal activities face the full weight of the law.