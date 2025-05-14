DSS Didn’t Deny Me Access To Nnamdi Kanu – Agabi Faults Ejimakor

Former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and lead defence lawyer to Nnamdi Kanu, Chief Kanu Agabi, has explained that he was not denied access to his client on Monday.

Naija News reports that one of Kanu’s counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, on his 𝕏 handle, on Monday, claimed that the former Minister of Justice was not allowed to see the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader by the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja.

Agabi (SAN), at the resumed hearing in the case on Wednesday, while responding to an enquiry by Justice James Omotosho on Ejimakor’s statement, dismissed the claim.

“The DSS needs to explain to Nigerians why it blocked Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, from meeting with his client, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. They did this a few minutes ago and the high Chief has left the DSS facility, very upset. This is a flagrant interference with fair trial,” he wrote.

The former AGF commended DSS personnel for their professionalism and respect. He stated that there was a mix-up in arrangements to see Kanu.

“I was not denied access to the defendant. We had arranged to go there with myself, Ikpeazu, Etiaba, Erokoro. But for some reasons, they were not available.

“When I got to the gate around 1 pm, they said our name had not arrived. To be fair, they (the DSS officials) showed me enough respect. I said I will come back another date,” he said.

He added that he was surprised and became angry when he learnt that a member of his team had put on the internet that he was not allowed access to his client.

According to the Nation, Ejimakor, when asked by the judge what informed his decision, said he thought Agabi was angry that he was denied access to Kanu when they spoke on the phone.

Agabi told him that he got angry because he, Ejimakor, gave him the wrong time for the appointment.