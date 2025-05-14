Court Clears Natasha Akpoti Of Privacy Breach, Condemns Her ‘Improper’ Social Media Conduct

A Federal High Court in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has dismissed a privacy violation case filed by Ali Bello, the nephew of the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The court ruled that Ali Bello, who serves as the Chief of Staff to the current Kogi State governor, failed to establish that Akpoti-Uduaghan violated his privacy rights through her social media actions.

Background of the Case

The case stems from a March 2024 post by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on 𝕏, announcing charges against former Kogi governor Yahaya Bello for an alleged N84 billion fraud.

In response, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan posted a comment on the EFCC’s post, which read: “Dear @officialEFCC why did you delete this post on Facebook after I commented and requested that you kindly help find my favourite storybook ‘The Defeated White Lion’ at No. 1 Dala Hills street, off Agulu Lake street, Maitama, Abuja. That White House was amongst the 14 properties you approached the court for forfeiture in December 2022. Don’t delete this tweet o. Thanks and God bless Nigeria.”

Court’s Decision

Judge Sylvanus Oriji, who presided over the case, outlined three key issues for determination, including whether Akpoti-Uduaghan’s 𝕏 post infringed on Bello’s right to privacy, and whether the prayers for a public apology and N1 billion compensation were justified.

In his ruling, Oriji concluded that the 𝕏 post referenced an address that was already public information and did not directly mention Bello’s name. He acknowledged that Bello had a right to privacy but ultimately dismissed his claim for a public apology and compensation.

The court, however, did criticise Akpoti-Uduaghan’s conduct, particularly her posting of an image of Bello’s residence along with its address.

The judge termed the action “improper” and “unconscionable” for a public official, stating that it was highly inappropriate for a distinguished senator to share such details on social media without valid justification.

“Such conduct must be and is hereby deprecated by the court,” Judge Oriji concluded, marking the case as a cautionary reminder of the responsibilities that come with public office, particularly regarding the use of social media.