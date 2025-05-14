Cesc Fabregas Refuses To Replace Alonso At Leverkusen, Arsenal’s Injured Stars Return

The current head coach of Como, Cesc Fabregas, has decided to decline an offer from Bayer Leverkusen, who were considering him as a potential replacement for Xabi Alonso.

Cesc Fabregas has enjoyed a successful tenure at Como, where he transitioned from assistant coach to head coach, helping the team secure promotion to Serie A during the 2023-2024 season. He is now on track to achieve a top-half finish in the Italian Serie A.

His impressive performance has drawn the attention of several top European clubs; however, Fabregas has chosen to honor his existing contract with Como, which runs until 2028.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, he appreciates the faith Como has shown in him, especially as he was still obtaining his UEFA coaching license when he took on the role.

Leverkusen are not the first club to approach Como regarding Fabregas; RB Leipzig and Roma had also previously expressed interest in the 38-year-old Spanish manager.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have received a significant boost ahead of their crucial Premier League match against Newcastle United this Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s squad need just one more point to secure qualification for next season’s Champions League, especially following a hard-fought 2-2 draw at Liverpool last weekend.

Unfortunately, Mikel Merino will not be available due to a red card received at Anfield, resulting in a one-game suspension that sidelines him for the match against Newcastle.

On a positive note, Declan Rice has returned to training with the squad after missing the Liverpool match due to a muscle injury, alongside Leandro Trossard, who was substituted during the game.

Additionally, Kai Havertz is back in action after a lengthy absence due to a hamstring injury sustained in January.