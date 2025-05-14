CBEX: EFCC Gives Update On Investigations, Removes Ellie Bitar From List Of Wanted Persons

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has declared that it has gained substantial ground in the search for the persons declared wanted in relation to the fraud case involving Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX).

EFCC in a statement on Wednesday, said Ellie Bitar, who was earlier declared wanted, has since been removed from the list of wanted persons owing to new information that does not support his inclusion in the wanted persons’ list.

The anti-graft agency disclosed that it is collaborating with international security agencies in tracking and arresting all wanted persons.

It maintained that Seyi Oloyede, Emmanuel Uko, Adefowora Oluwanisola, Adefowora Abiodun Olanipekun, Johnson Okiroh Ofienolu, Israel Mbalika, Joseph Michiro Kabera and Serah Michiro all remain on the wanted list in connection with the CBEX fraud case.

“As part of its ongoing investigations of the alleged monumental fraud involving many actors in the infamous Crypto Bridge Exchange, CBEX, fraud, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is gaining important ground in its search for eight wanted persons implicated in the fraud.

“The eight wanted persons are: Seyi Oloyede, Emmanuel Uko, Adefowora Oluwanisola, Adefowora Abiodun Olanipekun, Johnson Okiroh Ofienolu, Israel Mbalika, Joseph Michiro Kabera and Serah Michiro. Ellie Bitar of CBEX Solutions Ltd., who was earlier declared wanted, has since been removed from the list owing to new information that does not support his inclusion in the wanted person’s list.

“The Commission is making good progress in its investigations. Law enforcement agencies across the world are collaborating with it in tracking and arresting all the wanted persons. The EFCC will not relent in bringing every actor involved in the fraudulent dealings to book,” the EFCC statement read.