Budgeting Under Tinubu Is Driven By Strategy, Logic, And Long-term Calibration – Shettima

The Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, has disclosed that budgeting under the administration of President Bola Tinubu is based on reality and transformation.

The Vice President, who spoke on Wednesday at the 15th Mechanical Engineering Distinguished Lecture organised by the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers in Abuja, said the Tinubu administration is not budgeting just for survival.

Naija News reports that Shettima submitted that the focus is on economic transformation that guarantees sustainable growth.

He stressed that the current administration ensures every item is accounted for in the budget, as budgeting can’t be done with emotions but must be approached in a strategic way to ensure productivity, sustainability and progress for the nation.

“What if we approach the national budget the way an engineer approaches a machine, each bolt and each beam aligns, each weight and measures accounted for, each output carefully tested against the blueprint?

“What if the budget planning wasn’t just a routine exercise but a technical operation in nation-building, driven by strategy, logic, and long-term calibration? This is the thinking we are institutionalising in the current administration,” he stated.

“We are not just budgeting for survival. We are budgeting for reality. We are budgeting for reality. We are budgeting for transformation. We are building systems that speak to productivity to sustainability, and progress,” he said.