Breaking: Gov Mbah, Other South-East PDP Leaders Threaten To Dump Party

The Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, and other leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-East have threatened to defect en mass over unfair treatment by the party hierarchy.

Naija News reports that the Southeast Cacaus made this known on Wednesday in Enugu during the party’s Zonal Executive Committee (ZEC) meeting.

The opposition party leaders demanded that Ude-Okoye be recognized as the National Secretary of the PDP with immediate effect.

All the speakers at the meeting, including Ali Odefa, among others in attendance, re-echoed that stand to dump the party.

The party said, “However, in the event that our position is not promptly implemented by the Party, the South East PDP, as a family, will be compelled to reconsider our relationship with the PDP going forward.”

More details to come…