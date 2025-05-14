BREAKING: EFCC Invites Tompolo For Questioning

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has formally invited former Niger Delta militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, for questioning over allegations of naira abuse and financial misconduct.

Sources within the anti-graft agency confirmed to SaharaReporters on Wednesday that an invitation letter was delivered to Tompolo earlier this week. The EFCC, according to the sources, is now awaiting his response.

“An invitation letter has been sent to Tompolo,” one EFCC official said, adding that the move was procedural and not an arrest warrant. “We expect his cooperation.”

The development follows widespread public backlash after a video surfaced online showing Tompolo at a birthday celebration believed to have been held in April. In the viral footage, Tompolo is seen dancing while bundles of ₦1,000 notes are sprayed on him—an act prohibited under Nigerian law.

Violation of CBN Act

Section 21(3) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act (2007) prohibits the spraying, dancing on, or mutilation of naira notes during social events, with offenders liable to fines, imprisonment, or both.

The video, which trended on X (formerly Twitter), sparked intense criticism of the EFCC for allegedly applying double standards in its enforcement. While celebrities such as Bobrisky, E-Money, Iyabo Ojo, and comedian AY have been questioned or prosecuted for similar offences, Tompolo had appeared untouched—until now.

EFCC: “Nobody is Above the Law”

Responding to the growing public pressure, the EFCC issued a statement on Monday affirming that Tompolo would be investigated.

“Nobody is above the law. Tompolo will have questions to answer,” the commission said.

Although full details of the allegations remain under wraps, the invitation marks a significant step by the EFCC to show even politically influential individuals are not exempt from scrutiny.

Tompolo, a former warlord and key figure in the Niger Delta struggle, currently holds a federal contract to protect oil pipelines in the region—a role that has added to the debate surrounding his influence and public accountability.