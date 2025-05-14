Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 14th May 2025

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for ₦1630 and sell at ₦1635 on Tuesday 13th May, 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate ₦1610 Lowest Rate ₦1597

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Meanwhile, petroleum marketers and fuel retailers have projected a drop in petrol prices to below ₦900 per litre at filling stations across Nigeria, following a fresh price cut by Dangote Refinery.

On Monday, the 650,000-barrel-per-day Dangote Refinery in Lekki, Lagos, introduced a ₦10 refund for customers purchasing premium motor spirit (PMS) at ₦835 per litre.

This development, reported by Naija News, was confirmed by both the National Secretary of the Independent Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and the National President of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Billy Gillis-Harry, during separate interviews.

The refinery’s recent adjustment in gantry pricing is expected to ripple through retail fuel stations affiliated with Dangote, including MRS, AP (Ardova), Heyden, Optima Energy, Hyde, and Techno Oil, prompting a downward review in pump prices.

As of Monday evening, stations such as MRS were dispensing petrol at ₦910 per litre. However, a staff member at an MRS outlet along the Kubwa Expressway in Abuja informed DAILY POST that this price would likely drop to ₦900 per litre by mid-week.

“We would start selling our petrol at a new price of ₦900 per litre between Wednesday and Thursday,” the staff member, who preferred to remain unnamed, said.