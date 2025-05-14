‘Anyanwu Is Not Dead’ – Wike’s Aide Knocks PDP Workers For Endorsing Acting National Secretary

The Senior Special Adviser to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Public Communications, Lere Olayinka, has expressed disagreement with the decision of workers in the National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja to endorse an acting National Secretary.

Naija News recalls that the management and staff at the PDP National Secretariat on Wednesday, publicly declared their support for the PDP Governors’ Forum and the National Working Committee (NWC) in recognising Architect Setonji Koshoedo as the party’s Acting National Secretary.

This endorsement, according to them, is a move to safeguard the stability of the party, strengthen internal structures, and build trust among its members. They also urged Senator Samuel Anyanwu to accept the development in good faith and prioritise the unity of the party.

Speaking on behalf of the 83 staff members at a press conference held at the party’s headquarters, the Director of Administration, Engr Gurama Bawa, explained the reasons behind their position.

However, in his reaction via a statement released on his 𝕏 account, Olayinka disagreed with the move.

He argued that, according to the PDP constitution, the Deputy National Secretary can only act as Secretary in the event of the resignation or death of the National Secretary and in this context, Anyanwu is not dead, nor has he resigned.

Wike’s media aide submitted that the PDP is doing the wrong thing, adding that the party may eventually not field candidates in the 2026 off-cycle and 2027 general elections.

“The only reason you will need party workers to endorse someone as National Secretary of the PDP is because you know that you are doing the wrong thing.

“The party constitution and the Supreme Court judgment should be clear enough as to who the National Secretary is, and the Deputy National Secretary can only act as Secretary in the event of resignation or death of the National Secretary.

“In this case, Senator Samuel Anyanwu has not resigned. He is not dead too.

“Like I said four months ago, PDP may not field any candidate now, 2026 and 2027,” Olayinka submitted.