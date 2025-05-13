‘You Can’t Blame APC For The Utter Dysfunction, Immobility Within Your Party’ – Morka Tells PDP

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, has dismissed insinuation that the ruling party is responsible for the internal crisis with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News reports that Morka, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, alongside former National Publicity Secretary of the (PDP) Kola Ologbondiyan, faulted the latter’s claim that the recent defections of opposition leaders to the APC are as a result of threats of a witch-hunt by the ruling party.

Morkar said it is out of place for the opposition party to blame the APC for its internal crisis when it does not have a settled national chairman and secretary.

He questioned how a party like the PDP, which he claimed cannot resolve issues surrounding its chairmanship and secretary, can be trusted to lead the country.

He said, “First of all, I am sure that my brother (Ologbondiyan) does not mean a whole lot what he said because he can’t possibly under any guise be blaming the APC for the utter dysfunction and immobility within the internal ranks of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party.”

However, Ologbondiyan maintained that no matter how many opposition leaders the APC attracts, the party will still have to contend with millions of Nigerians in its bid to retain power in 2027.

He said, “But you know one thing, at the end of it all, it is going to be about the Nigerians’ position. You may pack all the 36 governors and put them in one boardroom and say they should declare for you. Have you packed the over 200 million Nigerians into the same boardroom? The answer is no.”