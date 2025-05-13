U-20 AFCON Semis: Flying Eagles Of Nigeria To Face South Africa

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have been paired against South Africa for the semi-finals stage of the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This announcement comes on the heels of completing the quarter-final matches held on Monday, May 12.

In a closely contested match, Egypt managed to fend off a late challenge from Ghana, ultimately securing their qualification to the next round with a narrow 1-0 victory.

The win showcased Egypt’s resilience and tactical prowess, as they defended their lead amidst mounting pressure from the Ghanaian side, who were eager to continue their campaign.

Meanwhile, Morocco, making their mark in the tournament, clinched a hard-fought victory against debutants Sierra Leone.

The match ended 1-0 in favour of Morocco after extra time, which was enough to push them to the AFCON semi-final and earn them the 2025 U-20 FIFA World Cup ticket.

The first semi-final is an exciting matchup, with Morocco facing off against Egypt. This highly anticipated game will take place on May 15 at 9 PM local time.

On the other side of the bracket, Nigeria secured their semi-final berth following a tense showdown against fellow West Africans Senegal.

The game ended 0-0 after 120 minutes of hard-fought play, requiring a penalty shootout to determine the winner. The Flying Eagles triumphed in the shootout.

Nigeria’s semi-final opponent will be South Africa, who managed a tightly contested victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), winning 1-0 in extra time. This semi-final clash will also take place on May 15, starting at 4 PM local time.

Meanwhile, Nigerian midfielder Divine Oliseh’s participation in the upcoming semi-final is in question due to concussion protocol.

Oliseh was forced to exit during the quarter-final against Senegal in the 87th minute after suffering a head injury from a collision.

His absence could be a considerable blow for the Flying Eagles, as he has been a key player throughout the tournament. He was replaced on the field by Precious Benjamin.

A medical professional from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) will need to evaluate Oliseh and certify his fitness to play ahead of the crucial match.