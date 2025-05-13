Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 13th May, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 13th May, 2025

The federal government of Nigeria has confirmed that it has fully settled the $3.4 billion COVID-19 loan obtained from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, confirmed this while briefing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting at the State House, Abuja, on Monday.

The confirmation comes days after Naija News had earlier reported that Nigeria is no longer on the list of indebted countries to IMF following the full settlement of its outstanding credit obligations.

As of 2023, Nigeria’s IMF debt stood at $1.61 billion. However, through a repayment plan initiated by the administration of President Bola Tinubu, the debt steadily declined, reaching $472 million by January 2025, and has now been fully paid off as of May 2025.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has slashed the gantry price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, to ₦825 per litre from the previous price of ₦835 per litre.

Naija News reports that this marks the latest adjustment as the refinery continues to assert its leadership in the competitive domestic market.

The 650,000 barrels per day refinery had reduced the petrol price last month from ₦865 per litre to ₦835 per litre, reflecting a commitment to offer customers better value.

The latest reduction follows a similar price decrease from ₦880 to ₦865 per litre, which had been implemented earlier but failed to be passed on to consumers by oil marketers.

According to Vanguard checks, the new price adjustment is aimed at consolidating Dangote Refinery’s leadership position in the domestic market, particularly as it navigates the competitive landscape of petrol supply.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it has taken notice of the significant volume of unusual complaints following the release of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

JAMB, in a statement on Monday by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, said it is scrutinizing complaints received regarding the conduct and results of the 2025 UTME exercise.

Naija News reports that there have been complaints of mass failure from some states within the federation following the official release of results last Friday.

As part of measures, the board disclosed that it is fast-forwarding its annual system review and has engaged a number of experts to identify and rectify any potential technical issues.

The statement added that if it is discovered from the review that there were glitches, appropriate remedial measures would be taken.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has promised to grill former militant warlord, Government Ekpemupolo, widely known as Tompolo, over naira abuse.

Naija News reports that the anti-graft agency made this known in a post on 𝕏 on Monday morning.

In the post, the EFCC wrote: “Nobody is above the law. Tompolo will have questions to answer!”

Naija News reports that public scrutiny had hit the EFCC following the circulation of a viral video allegedly showing Tompolo—at his birthday celebration, while Naira notes were sprayed in violation of Nigerian currency laws.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has warned that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could face dire consequences if it continues prioritizing selfish interests.

He asserted that the party’s failure to address leadership issues and its exclusionary tactics could lead to a major setback in the 2027 elections.

Wike cautioned the PDP that repeating the same strategies from 2023 would backfire, potentially costing the party its relevance and future success.

Speaking at his monthly press briefing in Abuja on Monday, Wike stressed the importance of proper leadership within the party, emphasizing that the lack of it could have disastrous consequences.

Wike further discussed the defection of the Governor of Delta State and his predecessor from PDP to APC, questioning the criticism directed at them.

Former Governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Suswam, has berated some youths in the Ukum Local Government Area of the state for hurling stones at Governor Hyacinth Alia during a visit to the community.

Naija News learnt that Alia had visited the community to assess the ongoing security crisis, but his visit was marred by hostile reactions from some angry youths who booed and pelted his convoy with stones, accusing him of failing to protect them from incessant killings.

Reacting to the incident, Suswam, while addressing the youths on Monday, described the action as shameful and counterproductive.

He acknowledged their frustrations but warned that such actions were not the right way to seek redress, stressing that the youths have ruined the chance to speak about the incessant herders attacks.

Singer and rapper Lil Kesh has disclosed that he ended his last relationship so he could focus on his career.

The singer, 31, expressed doubts about the longevity of marriage, pointing to the high divorce rate and numerous unhappy couples he has observed.

Speaking in a recent episode of the Esther Show, Lil Kesh said he’s not actively seeking a partner, but wouldn’t rule out the possibility of finding someone special who could make him compromise on his priorities.

The singer emphasised that his decision isn’t driven by a desire to be free or a playboy, but rather his genuine doubts about the institution of marriage.

According to him, he wants a happy home, but doesn’t feel ready to provide that yet, and doesn’t want to jeopardise anyone’s happiness.

Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Chatta, has clarified controversies about why he has never been considered for the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) despite his decades-long career in the film industry.

Naija News reports that Chatta was nominated for the Best Lead Actor category for his role in ‘House of GAA’, but lost the award to his colleague, Femi Adebayo, who starred in ‘Seven Doors’.

In a recent interview on the ‘Curiosity Made Me Ask‘ podcast, the 54-year-old thespian said his non-involvement with the AMVCA is by choice, explaining that he has never submitted any of his works for consideration.

The movie star stated that he is uninterested in the award or going to the award ceremony and will not be praying for something he has no interest in.

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria pulled off a stunning victory over defending champions Senegal in the quarterfinals of the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Flying Eagles defeated the reigning champions via a penalty shootout following a tense goalless draw earlier today, May 12.

It was a moment of sweet revenge for the Nigerians, who were denied the title by Senegal in the previous edition of the tournament.

This time, they turned the tables in dramatic fashion, securing not only a spot in the semifinals but also booking an automatic ticket to the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

The star of the night was 15-year-old goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt, who proved to be the difference between the two sides. The Sporting Lagos goalie made two crucial saves during the shootout, cementing his place as the hero of the match.

Wojciech Szczesny has confirmed that FC Barcelona have offered him a contract extension but has told the Spanish giants to give him some time to discuss the new deal with his family.

Wojciech Szczesny has emerged as one of the surprises of the season. Initially joining Barcelona as an emergency replacement for Marc-André ter Stegen, he has since established himself as the team’s starting goalkeeper.

Szczesny signed a short-term contract upon his arrival, which is set to expire next month. Barcelona’s management is keen to extend his stay for at least another season, and discussions regarding a new deal are currently underway.

In related news, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has reportedly finalized a new contract extension through 2027, which is expected to be announced soon.

Flick has been in discussions with the club for a while now, and reports indicate that the official announcement might follow shortly after Barcelona secure the La Liga title.

