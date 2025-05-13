Tensions Rise As Aggrieved Lagos APC Members Plan Mega Protests Over Primary Disputes

Protests are expected to erupt today (Tuesday) across parts of Lagos State, as several aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) mobilise for demonstrations at the party’s secretariat on ACME Road, Ikeja, and in the Somolu area.

Naija News understands that the protests are tied to widespread dissatisfaction with the conduct of last Saturday’s local government primaries ahead of the July 12 council elections.

The protests coincide with the deadline set by the party’s Appeal Committee for submission of petitions from aspirants dissatisfied with the outcome of the primaries. The five-member committee, chaired by Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro (SAN), was inaugurated in response to mounting complaints about irregularities and alleged imposition of candidates.

Disputes Over Consensus Method and Candidate Imposition

The APC conducted primaries for chairmanship positions across the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas in the state. While 55 candidates reportedly emerged through a combination of consensus and delegate voting, several local councils—particularly Lagos Mainland LGA and Yaba LCDA—failed to produce candidates amid protests.

Dissenting voices have continued to reject the consensus method employed in some areas, alleging that the process lacked transparency and fairness. Protesters from Lagos Mainland and Yaba staged demonstrations during the primaries, denouncing what they described as the imposition of candidates without due consultation.

In a statement issued Monday, APC spokesperson Oluseye Oladejo confirmed the party’s response to the complaints.

“The Appeal Committee was inaugurated to address the complaints of dissatisfied aspirants. Discontented aspirants must submit their appeals to the committee not later than 12 pm on Tuesday, May 13, 2025,” Oladejo said.

Other members of the appeal panel include Otunba Abiodun Olufowobi (Secretary), former House of Assembly Speaker Rt. Hon. Jokotola Pelumi, Hon. Lanre Ogunyemi, and Chief Chukwudi Adiukwu.

Calls for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu to Intervene

Sources within the party told The PUNCH that protests are being coordinated by aggrieved aspirants and stakeholders from affected councils. One member from Somolu said the turnout would be “larger than before,” while another from Lagos Mainland accused party leaders of sidelining aspirants and handpicking candidates behind closed doors.

“We are protesting so that Tinubu and other leaders will know that no consensus candidates emerged in our areas. There was no election, and we were not invited to any meetings. This imposition must stop,” the member said.

Similarly, the Concerned Stakeholders group from Bariga and Somolu demanded the cancellation of the primaries and called for intervention from President Bola Tinubu and Lagos APC leadership.

“We demand an immediate investigation into this travesty and the cancellation of the compromised elections in Somolu and Bariga,” the group’s statement, signed by Aisha Lawal and David Balogun, read.

In another complaint, the Ebony Campaign Team accused party officials of rigging the Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye LCDA primary. The group said their candidate, Hon. Idowu Daramola (Ebony), was wrongly declared to have scored zero votes.

“This disgraceful and shameful display of repeated desperation must stop… The results are a reversal of the truth and completely unacceptable,” spokesperson Morufdeen Bello said.

They appealed to Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Governor’s Advisory Council to address the alleged injustices.

