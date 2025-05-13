Super Eagles’ Tolu Arokodare Wins Best African Player Award In Belgium

Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare, who currently plays for KRC Genk, is the winner of the 2024-2025 Ebony Shoe Award in Belgium, recognizing him as the best African player in the country for the current football season.

The announcement was made on Monday, celebrating Tolu Arokodare’s outstanding performance throughout the campaign.

Arokodare, 24, has made a significant impact in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, netting an impressive 20 goals, which places him as the second leading goalscorer in the league.

His contributions were instrumental in helping Genk secure the top position in the regular 2024-2025 season standings, although the team faced challenges during the championship play-offs.

With this accolade, Arokodare joins an elite group of Nigerian players, becoming the seventh to receive the Ebony Shoe Award. The last Nigerian recipient was Paul Onuachu, who won the honor in 2021.

Arokodare’s achievement came in a competitive field, surpassing notable nominees like Noah Sidiki from Union Saint-Gilloise, his Genk teammate Zakaria El Ouahdi, Union Saint-Gilloise’s Promise David, and fellow Nigerian Raphael Onyedika.

Arokodare, a native of Festac Town in Lagos, has shown remarkable promise since his debut for the Super Eagles in 2025. He first appeared on the international stage when he substituted for Victor Osimhen in a crucial 2026 World Cup qualification match against Rwanda.

Shortly thereafter, he continued to make his mark by playing in a challenging match against Zimbabwe, which ended in a 1-1 draw, further establishing himself within the national team.