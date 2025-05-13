South-South Must Support Tinubu In 2027 – Okpebholo To Monarchs

The Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo has galvanized the support of South South Monarchs in support of the reelection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

Okpebholo, while receiving the South South Monarchs Forum at the Government House, Benin City stated that Tinubu’s second term was non-negotiable and appealed to them to support the President in 2027.

He noted that that the development of the nation cannot be achieved without the support of the traditional rulers.

He called on them to support the President in the fight against insecurity in Nigeria. He said the President is doing a lot to make the country safe for everyone.

Governor Okpebholo added that the policies of the President are designed to revive the economy and make life more meaningful for the people.

According to him, “South South should speak with one voice because we have our son as the President, and we all must speak with one voice to return him come 2027 to complete his tenure.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done so much for this country, and there are bold steps and decisions he has taken to put the nation on the path of development and growth.

“The President is focused on ensuring he blocks leakages in the economy, ensuring the resources are used for the betterment of Nigerians. He has been able to increase allocation for states, and now states have money to concentrate on developmental projects.

“South South must support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu because he is our own, and he needs to continue what he has started. The President is putting in place economic policies that will benefit the people. The second term for the President is not negotiable.”

Governor Okpebholo said the President should be commended for his tax reforms, which has helped increase revenue that is being channeled towards developing the nation.

“The unity of the South South and Nigeria is very important as the input of the traditional rulers is very important and necessary. We must hold traditional rulers in high esteem.

“Traditional rulers are at the grass roots. They know the problems at the grassroots, and they make things work for us. They are important in the scheme of things and, as such, should be respected.

“We are working to change the narrative as I will start to talk to Southern Governors to ensure they sustain the respect they have for traditional institution,” he said.

The Governor acknowledged that the country is facing several challenges and assured them that the President is doing a lot to handle the situation in the right direction.

He said: “I appeal to the traditional rulers to support the President in the fight against insecurity as we have strangers coming into various communities and our traditional rulers need to help us monitor the situation and ensure bad people are exposed.

“Information is key in the fight against insecurity. We need collaboration and unity between the traditional institution and government, and we should all speak with one voice to address numerous challenges hindering our development.”

Vice Chairman, South South Monarchs Forum, HRM Maj. Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (rtd), who is the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom in Delta State, spoke on behalf of the Forum, commended the Governor for his respect for traditional rulers. He said he has continued to exhibit strength of character and has become the beacon of leadership that the State needs at this time.

The Forum congratulated the Governor on his election and tribunal victory, describing both as a good thing that happened to Edo people.

“The Forum salutes your courage in the fight against insecurity across the State. Your choice of action and strategy is receiving the widest support it deserves.

“We appreciate your generosity to traditional rulers and your boldness in restoring the full rights and privileges of the Oba of Benin and reversing the efforts to divide the kingdom. Thank you for your respect for the traditional institution and the rule of law.

“We pledge our support for your administration and are ready to stand by you as you have shown capacity to revive the State and put it on the path of development and growth,” he added.