Sharia Supreme Council Gets New Vice President

The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN) has announced the appointment of Sheikh Isa Akindele as its Vice President.

A statement issued by the Secretary General, Nafi’u Baba-Ahmad, indicated that this appointment was made following appropriate consultations and in compliance with the council’s constitution.

Naija News understands that on April 30, 2025, the council appointed Sheikh Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar as its new president, just two days after the passing of Sheikh Hadiyatullahi, the previous president.

In the statement, Baba-Ahmad said: “The Majlis ash-Shura is pleased to announce the appointment of Sheikh Isa Akindele as Vice President I of the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria.

“Sheikh Isa Akindele’s selection reflects his deep knowledge of Shari’ah, unwavering commitment to da’wah, and decades of tireless service to the Muslim community in Nigeria. His role as Vice President will be pivotal in supporting the Council’s mission to promote Islamic values, unity, and justice across the nation.

“The Majlis ash-Shura calls upon all members of the Council, affiliate bodies, and the broader Muslim Ummah to extend their full support and cooperation to the new leadership. We pray that Allah (SWT) grants Sheikh Isa Akindele and the entire leadership team, under Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar, OON wisdom, sincerity, and success in their efforts to uphold the principles of Islam and serve the Ummah faithfully.”